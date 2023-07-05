Vehicle catches fire on Loop 20 Fourth of July evening

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Terrifying moments for a driver after a vehicle caught fire on Loop 20.

The incident happened on Tuesday, July 4, at around 11 p.m. near the Lakeside entrance of Loop 20.

Laredo Police were seen directing traffic while Laredo Fire officials were seen putting out the fires with a fire hose.

The fire caused some traffic congestion for those in the area.

No word on any injuries or the cause of the fire at this moment.

