Burgos Trial Day 7: Defense questions baby Dominic’s injury, defense asks to strike testimony

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - After a week of testimonies, the state has rested in the murder trial of former Border Patrol Agent Ronald Anthony Burgos-Aviles.

After dozens of testimonies, the defense is arguing the credibility of one of them.

Day 7 began with the defense cross examining investigator Garcia.

The defense claims that Burgos had an injection and needle in his possession because he was prescribed testosterone.

Also, the defense argued the state’s theory that Dominic’s injury did not come from a needle after an interaction with Burgos.

The medical reports from doctors who treated Dominic stated that his injury came from a spider bite was used in Burgos’ defense.

“Did you also inspect the medical records from the emergency care clinic which - I think was vital care,” said Burgos’ defense Eduard Pena.

Investigator Raimundo García replied, “Vital care, yes”.

“They also agree in their diagnosis and recommended treatment that the puncture wound on Dominic’s leg was caused by some kind of an insect bite, not by some hypothermic needle, correct?” Pena asked.

Burgos’ defense told jurors his client has never been convicted of a felony or misdemeanor and has never been arrested.

Investigator Garcia was questioned on the additional evidence collected at the crime scene which included a rock with blood, hair believed to be of Grizelda’s and Grizelda’s and Dominic’s cell phones that Burgos had in his possession the day they were murdered on April 9.

After Investigator Garcia’s testimony, and with the jurors out of the courtroom, Burgos defense was asking to strike the testimony of Webb County Medical Examiner Dr. Corrine Stern based on concerns regarding her certifications.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.