Congressman Cuellar and Laredo mayor discuss World Trade Bridge expansion

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Thursday, July 6, U.S. Congressman Henry Cuellar and Laredo Mayor Victor Treviño discussed what they consider a momentous achievement in the pursuit of infrastructure reform. Congressman Cuellar announced the successful inclusion of language in the Fiscal Year 2024 State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs House appropriations bill that would streamline the Presidential permit process for bridge construction, with a specific focus on the World Trade Bridge expansion project in Laredo.

Currently, obtaining permits for border crossing projects involves navigating through lengthy environmental reviews, causing delays. However, the proposed language aims to alleviate these hurdles by directing the President to issue conditional permits while the environmental reviews are still ongoing. This approach seeks to expedite the approval process and facilitate timely infrastructure development.

The Border Trade Alliance and Laredo Mayor Victor Treviño praised the proposal’s potential and recognized its positive impact on trade and commerce. Mayor Treviño highlighted the urgency of the project, stating, “We need to expedite this because if commerce comes in a rapid way, we won’t be ready. So, this is crucial for us. The idea is to expand all the bridges in the Mexico-U.S. border because the commerce that’s coming will be something we have never seen before. It’s going to be a positive impact, but we have to be ready and prepared.”

The expansion of the World Trade Bridge, a critical artery for trade between Mexico and the United States, would involve the addition of eight lanes.

