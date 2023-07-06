Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Congressman Cuellar and Laredo mayor discuss World Trade Bridge expansion

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Thursday, July 6, U.S. Congressman Henry Cuellar and Laredo Mayor Victor Treviño discussed what they consider a momentous achievement in the pursuit of infrastructure reform. Congressman Cuellar announced the successful inclusion of language in the Fiscal Year 2024 State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs House appropriations bill that would streamline the Presidential permit process for bridge construction, with a specific focus on the World Trade Bridge expansion project in Laredo.

Currently, obtaining permits for border crossing projects involves navigating through lengthy environmental reviews, causing delays. However, the proposed language aims to alleviate these hurdles by directing the President to issue conditional permits while the environmental reviews are still ongoing. This approach seeks to expedite the approval process and facilitate timely infrastructure development.

The Border Trade Alliance and Laredo Mayor Victor Treviño praised the proposal’s potential and recognized its positive impact on trade and commerce. Mayor Treviño highlighted the urgency of the project, stating, “We need to expedite this because if commerce comes in a rapid way, we won’t be ready. So, this is crucial for us. The idea is to expand all the bridges in the Mexico-U.S. border because the commerce that’s coming will be something we have never seen before. It’s going to be a positive impact, but we have to be ready and prepared.”

The expansion of the World Trade Bridge, a critical artery for trade between Mexico and the United States, would involve the addition of eight lanes.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rollover accident on Saunders Street
Two injuries reported in rollover accident on Saunders St.
Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Watch Now: Trial for ex-Border Patrol Agent Burgos-Aviles enters day 6
Tractor trailer rollover reported on I-35
Tractor trailer rollover reported on I-35
Grass fire spreads to home in south Laredo
Grass fire spreads to houses in south Laredo
Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Day 6 of Burgos capital murder trial resumes with video of police interrogation

Latest News

Congressman Cuellar and Laredo mayor discuss World Trade Bridge expansion
Zapata County Sheriff’s Office responds to shooting incident; suspects in custody
Mexican Consulate, Laredo College unite to support Mexican students in Laredo
Mexican Consulate, Laredo College unite to support Mexican students in Laredo
Mexican Consulate, Laredo College unite to support Mexican students in Laredo