Doctors Hospital demonstrates Da Vinci XI robot equipment

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A Laredo hospital invited its staff and members of the community to witness the advancements of medical technology up close.

Doctors Hospital and general surgeons from the Laredo Physicians group held a demonstration of its Da Vinci X-I surgical system for minimally invasive surgery.

The system consists of three parts, the surgeon console, the patient cart, and the vision cart that helps surgeons perform a variety of surgeries including gynecological surgeries, urological, as well as colorectal surgeries.

Medical experts say this system is vital in carrying out the procedures efficiently and providing a faster recovery time.

Carolina Deleza, one patient who was present during Thursday’s demonstration, said her hernia repair surgery went smoothly with the help of this Technology.

“So come out I was just surprised that it was over, it was like, I don’t think I was here in the hospital for more than four hours and it was a huge hernia, it was twisted, I had had it for a while and just to know it’s not there, I don’t have scars and little things, no sutures and that’s great,” said Deleza.

Representatives at Doctors Hospital say the equipment was a base investment of 2.5 million dollars.

