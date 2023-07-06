Hearing held for Joel David Chavez III ahead of trial

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A preliminary hearing was held in the 111th District Court on Friday for Joel David Chavez III, the man accused of killing his girlfriend and her unborn child.

The body of 19-year-old Gracy Espinoza was found by Plum Street and North Buena Vista Avenue near a Laredo high school back in September of 2020.

According to officials, Espinoza had reportedly been strangled and stabbed several times.

Chavez was arrested nearly a year later and has since been charged with capital murder.

Chavez’s attorney Roberto Balli said his client maintains his innocence.

“The state has arrested the wrong person. So, what we are saying is the state has failed to do their job, and that we’ll present our evidence at trial, and show that they have arrested the wrong person, and we’ll let the jury make a decision about that,” said Balli.

The trial is expected to start August 7.

