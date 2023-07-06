Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Hearing held for Joel David Chavez III ahead of trial

Gracy Espinoza and Joel Chavez III
Gracy Espinoza and Joel Chavez III(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A preliminary hearing was held in the 111th District Court on Friday for Joel David Chavez III, the man accused of killing his girlfriend and her unborn child.

The body of 19-year-old Gracy Espinoza was found by Plum Street and North Buena Vista Avenue near a Laredo high school back in September of 2020.

According to officials, Espinoza had reportedly been strangled and stabbed several times.

Chavez was arrested nearly a year later and has since been charged with capital murder.

Chavez’s attorney Roberto Balli said his client maintains his innocence.

“The state has arrested the wrong person. So, what we are saying is the state has failed to do their job, and that we’ll present our evidence at trial, and show that they have arrested the wrong person, and we’ll let the jury make a decision about that,” said Balli.

The trial is expected to start August 7.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rollover accident on Saunders Street
Two injuries reported in rollover accident on Saunders St.
Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Watch Now: Trial for ex-Border Patrol Agent Burgos-Aviles enters day 6
Tractor trailer rollover reported on I-35
Tractor trailer rollover reported on I-35
Grass fire spreads to home in south Laredo
Grass fire spreads to houses in south Laredo
Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Day 6 of Burgos capital murder trial resumes with video of police interrogation

Latest News

Hearing held for Joel David Chavez III ahead of trial
Closing arguments begin in murder trial of Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Laredo designates July as Parks and Recreation Month
Laredo designates July as Parks and Recreation Month
Congressman Cuellar and Laredo mayor discuss World Trade Bridge expansion