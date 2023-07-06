Laredo designates July as Parks and Recreation Month

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - July is here, and it’s time to celebrate Park and Recreation Month, a time when communities flourish and grow. Laredo has officially designated this month as Parks and Recreation Month, emphasizing the department’s crucial role in creating strong communities.

On Thursday, July 6, a proclamation ceremony took place at North Central Park Pool to mark the official commencement of this celebratory month. With the theme “Where Community Grows,” the Laredo Parks and Recreation Department showcased the various ways in which residents can actively contribute to building a strong, vibrant, and resilient community.

During the ceremony, city officials and community members gathered to recognize the significance of parks and recreation in fostering community well-being and engagement. The event served as a platform to highlight the department’s mission to create an environment where individuals can thrive and where community bonds are strengthened.

