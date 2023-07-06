Laredo issues boil water notice in 359 area due to line break

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Utilities Department of Laredo has issued a Boil Water Notice to the community following the discovery of a line break that has led to low distribution pressure between Oil Patch Road and Pueblo Nuevo on IH 359. The department’s crews are already working on the issue.

Residents and customers in the affected area are strongly advised to boil the water before using it for consumption purposes such as washing hands and face, brushing teeth, and drinking.

In response to the situation, the city is actively working on establishing a water distribution site specifically catering to those impacted by the low distribution pressure. Additional details regarding the location and operation of the distribution site will be communicated through an upcoming press release.

Below is the City of Laredo’s press release:

The City of Laredo Utilities Department has issued a Boil Water Notice to residents and businesses following a major line break that has resulted in low distribution pressure and decreased water tank levels along IH-359. In compliance with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) requirements, the City of Laredo public water system is advising all customers in the affected areas to boil their water prior to consumption as a precautionary measure.

The Boil Water Notice includes sections of the City of Laredo from Larga Vista Subdivision north of SH 359 to Las Misiones Subdivision south of SH 359, and extends east to Pueblo Nuevo on SH 359, covering both the north and south sides. An attached map outlines the specific affected areas. The official Boil Water Notice, effective Thursday, July 6, along with detailed instructions for water usage, are also provided.

City officials assure residents that crews have already begun addressing the line break and are actively working on repairs to restore normal water pressure. In the meantime, it is strongly encouraged for all residents of Laredo to conserve water during this period. The public water system officials will notify customers when it is safe for drinking and other human consumption purposes, indicating the end of the Boil Water Notice.

For any additional inquiries or concerns regarding this matter, community members are advised to contact the Water Pollution Control at (956) 721-2056 or the Utilities Main Office at (956) 721-2000. Alternatively, residents can dial 3-1-1 for assistance.

Laredo issues boil water notice in 359 area due to line break (City of Laredo)

