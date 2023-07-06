Man wanted for credit card abuse of elderly, Laredo police say

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is looking for 35-year-old Thomas Edward Rees who has a pending arrest warrant for Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse Elderly.

On June 5, 2023, a victim filed a report saying he received a call from his bank alerting him to possible fraudulent activity on his account. When he reviewed his bank statements, the victim found unauthorized transactions totaling $145.87, made at four convenience stores and a bar lounge. Surveillance footage reviewed by Laredo Police Crimes Against Property Investigators identified Rees as the suspect in this case.

Rees’ bond is set at $30,000. Authorities are urging anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact Laredo Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS or to download the Crime Stoppers P3 app to submit a tip and potentially qualify for a cash reward.

