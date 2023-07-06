Shop Local
Mexican Consulate, Laredo College unite to support Mexican students in Laredo

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Consulate General of Mexico in Laredo and Laredo College have joined forces to provide support to Mexican students in the Gateway City.

On Thursday, July 6, the IME-Becas Laredo fund received substantial contributions. The Consulate contributed $7,500, while the Association of Logistics & Forwarding Agents, Inc. donated $1,500, and the Mexican Cultural Institute of Laredo provided a contribution of $1,000. Laredo College matched these contributions, resulting in a total fund of $20,000.

These funds will directly benefit Mexican students who have been selected by Laredo College. The program, which was initiated in 2005, has been offering support to Mexican students at Laredo College since 2011.

