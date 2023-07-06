Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Robert De Niro’s grandson died of fentanyl overdose, says his mother

FILE - Robert De Niro, left, and his daughter Drena De Niro appear at the 20th annual Hollywood...
FILE - Robert De Niro, left, and his daughter Drena De Niro appear at the 20th annual Hollywood Film Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Nov. 6, 2016. Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, a grandson of Robert De Niro and Diahnne Abbott, has died at 19. His mother, Drena De Niro, announced the news Monday in an Instagram post. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Robert De Niro’s daughter said in a social media post her son’s death earlier this week was caused by pills laced with fentanyl.

Drena De Niro posted to Instagram on Monday saying her son Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, a grandson of Robert De Niro, had died. In response to a comment asking how Rodriguez died, Drena De Niro said, “Someone sold him fentanyl laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him.”

New York City Police told the Associated Press Rodriguez, 19, was found unconscious and unresponsive at an address on Wall Street. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Rodriguez also had a few acting credits, with roles in 2005′s “The Collection,” and 2018′s “Cabaret Maxime” and “A Star Is Born,” all of which featured his mother.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rollover accident on Saunders Street
Two injuries reported in rollover accident on Saunders St.
Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Watch Now: Trial for ex-Border Patrol Agent Burgos-Aviles enters day 6
Tractor trailer rollover reported on I-35
Tractor trailer rollover reported on I-35
Grass fire spreads to home in south Laredo
Grass fire spreads to houses in south Laredo
Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Day 6 of Burgos capital murder trial resumes with video of police interrogation

Latest News

Gracy Espinoza and Joel Chavez III
Hearing held for Joel David Chavez III ahead of trial
Grandparents in Pennsylvania were killed in a house fire after living in the home for more than...
Elderly couple killed in Pennsylvania house fire
FILE - Britney Spears appears at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif.,...
Britney Spears says Victor Wembanyama’s security struck her in Las Vegas; Spurs rookie says he was grabbed
Over the weekend, staff at the Oklahoma Humane Society said they found a dog left at their...
Dog found hanging in carrier on animal organization’s front door
Laredo designates July as Parks and Recreation Month
Laredo designates July as Parks and Recreation Month