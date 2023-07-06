Shop Local
Shower Chance for 1 More Day, Then the Heat Returns

By Richard Berler
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A weak upper level disturbance and a very moist airmass has brought cloudier skies and scattered showers. The atmosphere will still be moist during Friday, and scattered showers are still possible. Drier, hotter air will arrive aloft from the west beginning Saturday. Indications point to a long stretch of very hot weather with near or even above 105F temperatures from Sunday through most of next week.

