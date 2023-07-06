Watch Now: Ronald Anthony Burgos Trial Day 7

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The trial of ex-Border Patrol Agent Ronald Anthony Burgos-Aviles continues.

Due to the Fourth of July holiday, court took a break Monday and Tuesday.

On Wednesday morning, the court wasted no time getting back to the interrogation video that was played for jurors on Friday.

On Thursday, one of the Laredo Police Detectives took the stand again to go over the findings in the case.

Burgos, a former Border Patrol agent is accused of murdering Grizelda and Dominic Hernandez back in 2018.

Last week, 20 witnesses took the stand from law enforcement officials, to forensic experts, as well as family and friends of the victims.

