Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Watch Now: Ronald Anthony Burgos Trial Day 7

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The trial of ex-Border Patrol Agent Ronald Anthony Burgos-Aviles continues.

Due to the Fourth of July holiday, court took a break Monday and Tuesday.

On Wednesday morning, the court wasted no time getting back to the interrogation video that was played for jurors on Friday.

On Thursday, one of the Laredo Police Detectives took the stand again to go over the findings in the case.

Burgos, a former Border Patrol agent is accused of murdering Grizelda and Dominic Hernandez back in 2018.

Last week, 20 witnesses took the stand from law enforcement officials, to forensic experts, as well as family and friends of the victims.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rollover accident on Saunders Street
Two injuries reported in rollover accident on Saunders St.
Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Watch Now: Trial for ex-Border Patrol Agent Burgos-Aviles enters day 6
Tractor trailer rollover reported on I-35
Tractor trailer rollover reported on I-35
Grass fire spreads to home in south Laredo
Grass fire spreads to houses in south Laredo
Fire breaks out in Nuevo Laredo on Fourth of July evening
Fire breaks out in Nuevo Laredo on Fourth of July evening

Latest News

Day 6 of Burgos capital murder trial resumes with video of police interrogation
Laredo prepares for boost in tourism ahead of Pony League World Series
Laredo prepares for boost in tourism ahead of Pony League World Series
Heatwave claims lives and affects hundreds in Tamaulipas, Mexico
Heatwave claims lives and affects hundreds in Tamaulipas, Mexico
Keep yourself safe from foodborne illnesses