Zapata County Sheriff’s Office responds to shooting incident; suspects in custody

ZAPATA, Tex. (KGNS) - The Zapata County Sheriff’s Office (ZCSO) is investigating a shooting incident that took place on Wednesday, July 5 near the 700 block of Miraflores Street. ZCSO received a distress call reporting a fight at 3:43 p.m.

ZCSO stated that a 14-year-old male juvenile was shot in the calf by one of two suspects who fled in a maroon F-150 truck. Deputies arrested two individuals after a high-speed chase, and a semi-automatic handgun was found in the truck.

Motives behind the altercation are unknown, and anyone with information is urged to contact authorities.

Below is the full press release from the Zapata County Sheriff’s Office:

The Zapata County Sheriff’s Office (ZCSO) is currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred earlier today in the vicinity of the 700 block on Miraflores Street. Sheriff Raymundo Del Bosque, Jr. was informed of the situation at 3:43 PM when ZCSO received a distress call reporting a fight, with later information indicating the presence of a firearm.

Upon arriving at the scene, deputies were informed of a 14-year-old male juvenile who had sustained a single gunshot wound to his right calf. According to preliminary reports, the injury was inflicted by one of two individuals who subsequently fled the area in an older maroon single cab F-150 truck. Prompt action was taken by our dedicated deputies to ensure the victim received immediate medical attention.

Subsequently, ZCSO deputies identified the suspect vehicle on FM-496 and initiated a traffic stop. However, the driver failed to comply, leading to a high-speed chase. The pursuit continued south on FM-3074 and eventually concluded in the “Falcon Mesa” neighborhood, where the suspect vehicle made a stop at a residence in Water St., where it is believed to be at the residence of the driver.

At this point, ZCSO deputies apprehended two individuals. The passenger in the vehicle, identified as Miguel De Santos, is suspected of discharging the firearm, while a 16-year-old male juvenile was operating the vehicle. During a thorough search of the truck, law enforcement officers discovered a semi-automatic handgun in the glove box.

Sheriff Raymundo Del Bosque, Jr. commends the swift response and professionalism displayed by the ZCSO deputies involved in this incident. “Our primary concern is the safety and well-being of our community,” Sheriff Del Bosque stated. “We are praying for the victim and his family. We will spare no effort to ensure a thorough investigation is conducted, and those responsible for this senseless act of violence are held accountable.”

The case remains under active investigation by the Zapata County Sheriff’s Office. Further details regarding the circumstances surrounding the incident, including the motives behind the altercation, are yet to be determined. The ZCSO urges anyone with information pertaining to this case to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation by calling Zapata Crime Stoppers, 956-765-8477 or the Sheriff’s Office 956-765-9960.

Updates regarding the case will be provided as they become available through official ZCSO channels. The Sheriff’s Office would like to extend its gratitude to the community for their continued support and cooperation during this investigation.

Zapata County Sheriff's Office Responds to Shooting Incident; Suspects in Custody (Zapata County Sheriff's Office)

