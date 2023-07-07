Burgos-Aviles trial begins its sentencing phase

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Friday, July 7, the sentencing phase of the trial began, with the judge addressing motions from the defense and prosecution.

The prosecution presented opening statements, emphasizing Burgos as a threat to society and seeking the death penalty.

The defense is arguing against the death sentence, stating that Burgos will spend life in prison regardless of what they choose.

During the defense’s opening statements, they emphasized Burgos’ lack of prior criminal history and his role as a family man.

The defense claimed that Burgos had been negatively affected by prescribed drugs, leading to the crimes committed.

Burgos displayed emotions for the first time during the trial when the court was shown pictures of him with his children.

Witnesses are set to testify this afternoon in the punishment phase.

Some of these witnesses include Grizelda’s son, her sister, and a few others.

