Burgos-Aviles Trial wraps up first day of sentencing phase

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The sentencing phase began today for Ronald Anthony Burgos-Aviles.

Last night, he was found guilty of capital murder for the stabbing deaths of Grizelda Hernandez and her son, Dominic.

Now, battle lines are drawn as attorneys present opening statements.

The district attorney advocated for the death penalty while the defense requested life in prison.

Burgos’ defense is fighting to keep their client out of death row and earlier today the defense told jurors his client deserves a prison sentence rather than being strapped down to a table and receiving a lethal injection.

After the district attorney finished with his opening statements, William Boggs, one of Burgos’ attorneys, addressed jurors telling them to review the evidence in the case and think thoroughly if Burgos should receive the death penalty or not.

Boggs pointed out several things in his client’s favor.

The defense attorney relayed the fact that Burgos does not have a criminal history, and has never been arrested before April 9th, 2018.

Boggs also told the jury to consider that Burgos has been following rules as an inmate at the Webb County Jail.

However, Boggs also mentions several factors that could have contributed to his client killing Grizelda and their son Dominic

Boggs told the jury, “He was consumed by culture and the belief of enforcing the laws. We highlighted the testosterone as well as the needles, but he was also prescribed with phentremine. So you will hear that is a drug and it’s very dangerous and especially put it in as a combination with testosterone which can cause psychosis and changes the way your brain thinks.”

The first to take the stand at the sentencing hearing was Timothy Fitzpatrick, executive director for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

He was asked about the classification of inmates and the differences between those sentenced to life in prison versus those on death row.

The end of the first day of the sentencing phase took nearly five and a half hours.

Judge Joe Lopez called it a day after Fitzpatrick was dismissed.

The sentencing phase continues at the 49th District Court on Monday at 8:45 a.m.

