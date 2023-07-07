Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Deputies looking for ‘foot fondler’ who broke into resort, played with women’s feet while they slept

Deputies said in both instances, the women woke up to an intruder fondling their feet.
Deputies said in both instances, the women woke up to an intruder fondling their feet.(cottonbro/Pexels via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATELINE, Nev. (Gray News) – Officials in Nevada are warning people about an intruder who has been entering rented rooms at a resort and fondling women’s feet in their sleep.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, two women staying at a resort in the town of Stateline in the Lake Tahoe area encountered the intruder in identical instances.

One incident happened Sunday morning, and the second incident happened Monday morning. Both happened around 4:30 a.m., deputies said.

Deputies said in both instances, the women woke up to an intruder fondling their feet. Once the women woke up, the intruder left their rooms through the exterior sliding screen door.

The sheriff’s office said in both cases, the victims’ rooms were on the ground floor of the resort. Investigators believe the suspect entered the rooms through the unlocked exterior screen doors.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Scott Wharton at 775-586-7253.

The sheriff’s office is urging all residents and guests in the Lake Tahoe area to secure their doors and windows.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Jury finds former Border Patrol agent guilty of capital murder
Burgos Trial Day 7
Watch Now: Ronald Anthony Burgos Trial Day 7
Burgos Trial Day 7: Defense questions baby Dominic’s injury, defense asks to strike testimony
Closing arguments begin in murder trial of Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Water boil notice
Laredo issues boil water notice in Highway 359 area due to line break
Man wanted for credit card abuse of elderly, Laredo police say
Man wanted for credit card abuse of elderly, Laredo police say

Latest News

LNL: Missing Man Found 8 Years Later
Journalist digs into bizarre case of missing Houston man, Rudy Farias, who was never missing
Laredo Fire Department adds new class of cadets
Laredo Fire Department welcomes new class of cadets
Laredo Fire Department adds new class of cadets
Laredo Fire Department adds new class of cadets
Police arrive on the scene of a deadly shooting late Monday, July 3, 2023 in Fort Worth, Texas....
2 men arrested in shooting that killed 3 people and injured 8 in Texas
FILE — This Aug. 29, 2018, file photo shows an arrangement of Oxycodone pills in New York.
Laredo Police confirm another overdose death, death toll rises