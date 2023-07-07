Foodie Friday: Strawberry Sundae

Shop Local
By Jose Gonzalez
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Strawberry Sundae

400 g strawberries

· 100 g sugar

· 1 tbsp lemon juice

1. Combine strawberries, sugar and lemon juice together in a saucepan and bring to a boil on medium heat, stirring occasionally.

2. Turn down to low heat and allow to simmer 10 minutes.

3. Turn off the heat and blend to a smooth sauce. Strain to remove any seeds, then leave to cool before serving.

4. After serve on ice cream of choice.

