King of Kings Youth Festival opens registration

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s not Coachella, Lollapalooza, or any big-name festival, but a youth festival taking place later this month is hoping to be Laredo’s spiritual version.

The King of Kings Festival is encouraging all high school-age students to attend with their friends.

Organizers say there will be special guests, music, and activities with a deeper purpose.

Things kick off on July 22nd at 3:00 p.m. and run until 7:00 p.m at the Laredo Safari and Adventure Park.

Live music will be performed by husband-and-wife duo Carolina Ramirez and Daniel Godinez.

However, deadlines are approaching and spots are filling up.

You can register at the QR code below or visit them at kingofkingsyouthfestival.com for more information.

King of Kings Youth Festival QR code
King of Kings Youth Festival QR code(KGNS)

According to organizers, those interested may want to hurry.

For more headlines. click here.

