Laredo Fire Department welcomes new class of cadets

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A new class of Laredo Fire Department cadets got to walk the stage and officially become firefighters.

Twenty-eight individuals were able to complete the training program after starting back in November 2022.

The training consists of various scenarios that allow cadets to practice rescue missions and become state-certified paramedics.

Captain Yosh Wong said, “I would just like to congratulate the cadets, everybody tonight. It takes a whole village to get the academies going and we’re just really happy that they were able to pass all the certifications and trainings that were required, and we’re happy to see them grow and hopefully we can best use them to serve the city.”

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, many firefighters have retired and the department has not been able to recover to the original number of firefighters they had prior to the pandemic.

Officials with the Laredo Fire Department are planning to hire 40 new cadets to meet their goal of 400 firefighters with the department.

