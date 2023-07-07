Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Laredo Fire Department welcomes new class of cadets

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A new class of Laredo Fire Department cadets got to walk the stage and officially become firefighters.

Twenty-eight individuals were able to complete the training program after starting back in November 2022.

The training consists of various scenarios that allow cadets to practice rescue missions and become state-certified paramedics.

Captain Yosh Wong said, “I would just like to congratulate the cadets, everybody tonight. It takes a whole village to get the academies going and we’re just really happy that they were able to pass all the certifications and trainings that were required, and we’re happy to see them grow and hopefully we can best use them to serve the city.”

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, many firefighters have retired and the department has not been able to recover to the original number of firefighters they had prior to the pandemic.

Officials with the Laredo Fire Department are planning to hire 40 new cadets to meet their goal of 400 firefighters with the department.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Jury finds former Border Patrol agent guilty of capital murder
Burgos Trial Day 7
Watch Now: Ronald Anthony Burgos Trial Day 7
Burgos Trial Day 7: Defense questions baby Dominic’s injury, defense asks to strike testimony
Closing arguments begin in murder trial of Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Water boil notice
Laredo issues boil water notice in Highway 359 area due to line break
Man wanted for credit card abuse of elderly, Laredo police say
Man wanted for credit card abuse of elderly, Laredo police say

Latest News

Laredo Fire Department adds new class of cadets
Laredo Fire Department adds new class of cadets
FILE — This Aug. 29, 2018, file photo shows an arrangement of Oxycodone pills in New York.
Laredo Police confirm another overdose death, death toll rises
More Laredo Overdose Deaths
King of Kings Youth Festival
King of Kings Youth Festival opens registration