Laredo Police confirm another overdose death, death toll rises

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A concerning trend in Laredo continues.

As we enter the seventh month of the year, the Laredo Police Department has reported another increase in overdose deaths, which had already surpassed last year’s numbers.

As of today, the total stands at 42 overdose deaths that have been recorded. That number includes the most recent case involving a 44-year-old man.

The police department is collaborating closely with the health department, the Laredo Fire Department, and the Drug Enforcement Administration to address this critical issue.

Inv. Joe Baeza with the Laredo Police Department says, ”We’re also trying to identify the people who are responsible for putting this product out in the streets. They don’t care whether or not people die. Drug dealers don’t care whether a person survives or not.”

In response to the surge in fentanyl-related incidents, the state has taken steps to increase punishment for those involved in the sale of this dangerous substance.

In an effort to engage the community and address their concerns, an upcoming town hall meeting is scheduled for this month.

