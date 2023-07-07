Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Laredo Police confirm another overdose death, death toll rises

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A concerning trend in Laredo continues.

As we enter the seventh month of the year, the Laredo Police Department has reported another increase in overdose deaths, which had already surpassed last year’s numbers.

As of today, the total stands at 42 overdose deaths that have been recorded. That number includes the most recent case involving a 44-year-old man.

The police department is collaborating closely with the health department, the Laredo Fire Department, and the Drug Enforcement Administration to address this critical issue.

Inv. Joe Baeza with the Laredo Police Department says, ”We’re also trying to identify the people who are responsible for putting this product out in the streets. They don’t care whether or not people die. Drug dealers don’t care whether a person survives or not.”

In response to the surge in fentanyl-related incidents, the state has taken steps to increase punishment for those involved in the sale of this dangerous substance.

In an effort to engage the community and address their concerns, an upcoming town hall meeting is scheduled for this month.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Jury finds former Border Patrol agent guilty of capital murder
Burgos Trial Day 7
Watch Now: Ronald Anthony Burgos Trial Day 7
Burgos Trial Day 7: Defense questions baby Dominic’s injury, defense asks to strike testimony
Closing arguments begin in murder trial of Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Water boil notice
Laredo issues boil water notice in Highway 359 area due to line break
Man wanted for credit card abuse of elderly, Laredo police say
Man wanted for credit card abuse of elderly, Laredo police say

Latest News

Laredo Fire Department adds new class of cadets
Laredo Fire Department welcomes new class of cadets
Laredo Fire Department adds new class of cadets
Laredo Fire Department adds new class of cadets
More Laredo Overdose Deaths
King of Kings Youth Festival
King of Kings Youth Festival opens registration