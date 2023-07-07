Shop Local
Michael Rubin’s 4th of July party, ‘Vampire’ Olivia Rodrigo review, ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ release day + The Bachelorette recap

By Brenda Camacho and Yocelin Gallardo
Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In this week’s episode, the girls burn through some headlines going into the weekend (7:21) and go more in-depth with topics like Michael Rubin’s star-studded 4th of July white party (34:00), review Olivia Rodrigo’s new single ‘Vampire’ (38:11) and discuss their expectations for the release of ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ (42:32). Plus, catch their weekly recap of The Bachelorette (53:09).

