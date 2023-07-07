Shop Local
Slightly cooler temperatures over the region with a hope of rain

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning similliar to yesterday ,slightly cooler temperatures over the region.

Cloudy to partly sunny with humid conditions a high of 96 feeling like 104 .

Heat index values are expected to remain below 105, a few locations reaching 105-109 degrees this afternoon.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms still lingers for Webb until the evening hours. If any it will be isolated to scattered some spots will remain dry.

Partly cloudy with overnight low near 79 and breezy gust up to 18 mph.

Heat index values tomorrow are likely to meet advisory criteria, with most locations experiencing values between 110-114 degrees for a at least a few hours in the afternoon.

This weekend into nextweek heat advisory conditions daily and the potential that excessive heat warnings (heat index 115+) may be necessary at times.

Have a great weekend and stay weather aware.

