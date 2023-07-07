Some Laredo residents enter day two of water boil notice, relief in sight

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo residents along Highway 359 are entering day two of a water boil notice.

Today, the city’s utilities department said crews have addressed the repair and are currently flushing the lines to ensure the elimination of air pockets.

After that, workers will test the water for contamination.

The utility department emphasizes that the boil water notice continues to be in effect until those results are in.

The hope is that those affected won’t have to wait that long. City of Laredo spokesperson Noraida Negron says, “We are expecting for it to be lifted in 24-48 hours. What happened is that we were able to fix the issue yesterday. We fixed the 12-inch line that broke, and now what we’re doing is we’re flushing the line.”

Residents who are still affected can still pick up bottled water at Freedom Elementary this weekend.

The city says a portion of residents already have their water in service.

