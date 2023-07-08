Daughter accused of shooting mom in the head
LPD: The victim was alive and speaking with officers
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -A 19-year old woman is behind bars after allegedly shooting her mother in the head.
Laredo police responded to a shooting at 3:30 a.m. Saturday at a residence in the 1400 block of hibiscus.
The suspect was found a few blocks away from the where the shooting happened.
Police say 19 year old crystal lissete mar was found with a 40-caliber handgun.
Her fifty year old mother is alive and is being treated at a local hospital.
According to police, she was alert and speaking to officers.
Mar was charged with a felony for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and family violence.
LPD CAPERS is handling the investigation.
