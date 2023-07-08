Daughter accused of shooting mom in the head

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -A 19-year old woman is behind bars after allegedly shooting her mother in the head.

Laredo police responded to a shooting at 3:30 a.m. Saturday at a residence in the 1400 block of hibiscus.

The suspect was found a few blocks away from the where the shooting happened.

Police say 19 year old crystal lissete mar was found with a 40-caliber handgun.

Her fifty year old mother is alive and is being treated at a local hospital.

According to police, she was alert and speaking to officers.

Mar was charged with a felony for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and family violence.

LPD CAPERS is handling the investigation.

