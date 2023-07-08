Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Daughter accused of shooting mom in the head

LPD: The victim was alive and speaking with officers
Police say daughter shot mother
Police say daughter shot mother(KGNS)
By Ruben Villarreal
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -A 19-year old woman is behind bars after allegedly shooting her mother in the head.

Laredo police responded to a shooting at 3:30 a.m. Saturday at a residence in the 1400 block of hibiscus.

The suspect was found a few blocks away from the where the shooting happened.

Police say 19 year old crystal lissete mar was found with a 40-caliber handgun.

Her fifty year old mother is alive and is being treated at a local hospital.

According to police, she was alert and speaking to officers.

Mar was charged with a felony for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and family violence.

LPD CAPERS is handling the investigation.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Jury finds former Border Patrol agent guilty of capital murder
Burgos-Aviles sentencing begins day one
Burgos-Aviles trial begins its sentencing phase
FILE — This Aug. 29, 2018, file photo shows an arrangement of Oxycodone pills in New York.
Laredo Police confirm another overdose death, death toll rises
Burgos-Aviles Trial heads to the sentencing phase
Burgos-Aviles Trial wraps up first day of sentencing phase
Burgos Trial Day 7: Defense questions baby Dominic’s injury, defense asks to strike testimony
Closing arguments begin in murder trial of Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles

Latest News

One man in critical condition
2 people injured in motorcycle accident
Burgos-Aviles Trial heads to the sentencing phase
Burgos-Aviles Trial wraps up first day of sentencing phase
Burgos-Aviles Trial heads to the sentencing phase
Burgos Sentencing Day 1
Laredo Fire Department adds new class of cadets
Laredo Fire Department welcomes new class of cadets