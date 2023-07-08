Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

2 people injured in motorcycle accident

Police say a man is in critical condition
One man in critical condition
One man in critical condition(KGNS)
By Ruben Villarreal
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -Two people are injured after a motorcycle accident is reported in central Laredo.

Laredo Police arrived at the intersection of Clark Boulevard and Tilden Avenue shortly after 12:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Officers reportedly found a man and a woman injured.

Police at the scene say they were riding the motorcycle westbound on Clark when they hit a car driving southbound on Tilden.

According to officers the man was appeared to be in critical condition

The accident remains after investigation.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Jury finds former Border Patrol agent guilty of capital murder
Burgos-Aviles sentencing begins day one
Burgos-Aviles trial begins its sentencing phase
FILE — This Aug. 29, 2018, file photo shows an arrangement of Oxycodone pills in New York.
Laredo Police confirm another overdose death, death toll rises
Burgos-Aviles Trial heads to the sentencing phase
Burgos-Aviles Trial wraps up first day of sentencing phase
Burgos Trial Day 7: Defense questions baby Dominic’s injury, defense asks to strike testimony
Closing arguments begin in murder trial of Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles

Latest News

Police say daughter shot mother
Daughter accused of shooting mom in the head
Burgos-Aviles Trial heads to the sentencing phase
Burgos-Aviles Trial wraps up first day of sentencing phase
Burgos-Aviles Trial heads to the sentencing phase
Burgos Sentencing Day 1
Laredo Fire Department adds new class of cadets
Laredo Fire Department welcomes new class of cadets