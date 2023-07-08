2 people injured in motorcycle accident

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -Two people are injured after a motorcycle accident is reported in central Laredo.

Laredo Police arrived at the intersection of Clark Boulevard and Tilden Avenue shortly after 12:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Officers reportedly found a man and a woman injured.

Police at the scene say they were riding the motorcycle westbound on Clark when they hit a car driving southbound on Tilden.

According to officers the man was appeared to be in critical condition

The accident remains after investigation.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.