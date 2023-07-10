105F Heat for an Extended Period.

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Hot dry air from the hot western U.S. is expanding east, and is arriving aloft over our area. A shallow layer of humid gulf air will be below. Our weather will be characterized by humid nights and mornings and sunny hot afternoons with slightly lower humidity. The hot airmass shows every indication of being our main weather control through the 7 day forecast period, and quite possibly beyond.

