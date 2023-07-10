Shop Local
105F Heat for an Extended Period.

By Richard Berler
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Hot dry air from the hot western U.S. is expanding east, and is arriving aloft over our area. A shallow layer of humid gulf air will be below. Our weather will be characterized by humid nights and mornings and sunny hot afternoons with slightly lower humidity. The hot airmass shows every indication of being our main weather control through the 7 day forecast period, and quite possibly beyond.

Slightly cooler temperatures over the region with a hope of rain
