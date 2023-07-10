Shop Local
18-wheeler carrying petroleum during Saturday night accident, Laredo Fire officials say

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Officials have released more information regarding an 18-wheeler that rolled over while carrying hazardous materials over the weekend.

The accident was reported on Mines Road Saturday night and prompted the closure of the North American Road.

Officials say, the 18-wheeler was transporting hazardous materials, but thankfully, it did not escalate into a hazmat situation.

The Laredo Fire Department confirmed that the container carrying petroleum remained intact.

No word on any injuries.

