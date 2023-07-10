19-year-old arrested after accidentally shooting mother, Laredo Police say

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is releasing new details surrounding a daughter who allegedly shot her mother over the weekend.

According to police, the incident was unintentional and was most likely a case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Crystal Lissete Mar, 19, was identified as the alleged shooter in this case.

The shooting was reported at around 4 a.m. Saturday near the 1400 block of Hibiscus Lane.

Reports say the mother was the one who called police to tell them she had been shot in the head.

The investigation revealed what led to the scary situation.

“Her daughter had a weapon in her purse and the mom did not want any weapons inside the residence,” said Laredo Police Public Information Officer Jose Espinoza. “The daughter was attempting to unload the weapon by removing the magazine and accidently shot the mother in the head. She unfortunately fled the scene and officers were able to detain her in a nearby intersection.”

The mother was transported to the hospital where she was reportedly alert and talking to police.

She is expected to survive.

As for the daughter, she is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

