Apply for a passport before you travel abroad

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WEBB COUNTY, TX (KGNS) - If are planning to travel abroad this summer, the Webb County District Clerk’s Office is offering passport services to those looking to renew or obtain a passport.

Residents can either stop by the justice center to pick up an application or print one out and submit it in person.

The application must be filled out in black ink, and you need to arrive with a birth certificate, valid ID, a 2 by 2 passport photo, along with two money orders.

District Clerk Esther Degollado says right now it takes about 10 to 13 weeks to process the application, however, there is a way to expediate the process in the event of an emergency.

“I’ve heard that people can go to Houston in the event that there’s an emergency and they need their passport immediately, they can go to Houston, I do know that they have to prove their vacation trip, their itinerary or something to show the reason why they need it.”

The passport card is $30 for adults and $15 for children; however, the passport book is $130 for adults and $100 for children.

The District Clerk’s Office is located at the justice Center 1110 Victoria suite 203.

They are open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

