Boil water notice remains in effect for east Laredo residents due to debris in water

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Residents living in east Laredo near Highway 359 are still being advised to boil their water.

On Monday, the City of Laredo Utilities Department say they are encountering debris in the water and are being cautious in lifting the boil water notice.

Crews are experiencing cloudy water at the end of the system in the Pubelo Nuevo area.

This comes after a water line break last week...

The city has been testing different locations, but they say the tests and results need to come back negative in a 24-hour span.

The utilities department has collected another sample and they are waiting on the results and confirmation from the TCEQ to lift the notice.

People with cloudy water can call the utilities department help line at 956-721-2010.

No word on whether there will be another water distribution site if the boil water notice persists.

