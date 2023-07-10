Burgos sentencing Day 2: Grizelda and Dominic’s loved ones testify

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It was an emotional day for the Hernandez Family at the 49th District Court.

During day two of the sentencing phase of Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles, Mary and Angelica Hernandez took the stand.

The family members of Grizelda and Dominic told jurors how their deaths forever changed their lives.

With tears in their eyes, Mary and Angelica told jurors some of the goals and aspirations Grizelda had for herself and for her son Dominic.

Angelica told jurors about the moments before Grizelda’s death.

Angelica said her sister was an energetic brave young woman, who had dreams of one day becoming a nurse like her sister.

She told jurors the moment Grizelda told her she was pregnant with Dominic and how Burgos did not want to recognize him as his son.

Angelica told jurors how Grizelda confided in her and said Burgos wanted her to abort the baby.

The state showed video evidence of one year old Dominic taking his first steps and his first and only birthday.

On the day that Grizelda and Dominic’s bodies were found, angelica told jurors, “It was the biggest pain in her entire world”, and she felt betrayed after learning that Dominic was also murdered, since she did not have any knowledge.

When asked on how she felt now that the jury found Burgos guilty, she said that she trusts the justice system will do the right thing.

After a small break, it was Mary Hernandez, Grizelda’s mother and Dominic’s grandmother who took the stand.

Mary recalled the moment when Grizelda told her she was pregnant with baby Dominic and even learning about Dominic’s father, who at that time Mary knew him only as Anthony.

The day of the murders, Mary told jurors that she went to work that day, but after seeing police and paramedics on the streets, she knew something was off.

After receiving a call from Angelica, she learned about the murders of Grizelda and Dominic.

Mary said at that moment, “My whole world came apart, and it has totally changed our lives”.

As for Grizelda’s oldest son, Jayden, he is being raised by Grizelda’s family.

