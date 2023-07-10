KGNS On Your Side: The future of homestead exemption

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A few weeks ago KGNS reported on a section of the Texas Property Tax Code that allows taxing entities to exempt up to 20 percent of your homestead value from being taxed, this would provide property tax relief to homeowners; however, the decision to do this lies with governing boards of each taxing entity before a deadline.

That deadline was set for July 1, but it came and went with not one additional taxing entity even considering adding a homestead exemption discount.

The City of Laredo placed the item on the agenda for discussion.

After KGNS’s prior interview with Webb County Judge Tano Tijerina, there was no doubt he agreed property tax relief is needed but that relief is not going to come from a homestead exemption.

That exemption offers up to a 20-percent discount on your homestead.

According to Judge Tijerina, part of the problem is finding out just how much it would affect their budget.

“Currently, our budget office is working with our auditor’s office to obtain the revenue side of the budget, and awaiting the certified appraisal values from the Webb County Appraisal District. Commissioner’s court needs concrete numbers before making any decisions that will financially impact our budget. Furthermore, we continue to explore the 3-2-1 option,” said Judge Tijerina.

Laredo College is also taking a pass on the exemption.

“The Laredo College Board of Trustees will meet on August 3 to discuss the college’s tax rate. With the passage of house bill 8, the Texas Higher Education coordinating board is expected to provide new funding formulas by the middle of July, which will have a direct impact on the board’s decision,” said Laredo College President Dr. Minita Ramirez

The city however did discuss the exemption; however, the city administration quickly shot it down saying they would take a big hit if they offered taxpayers even the minimum one-percent allowed.

“Prices are going up for our materials and supplies, construction supplies etcetera and so there are a lot of needs for additional employees, health insurance costs are increasing,” said City of Laredo Deputy City Manager Rosario Cabello. “A million dollars to us on a one percent equates to x positions, x projects, x programs.”

The proposal isn’t quite off the table for next year; in a statement the city says, “They will look at the possibility of offering a higher percentage of homestead exemption next year. This action takes two public readings to enact and council agreed there was not enough time before the July 1 deadline.”

Once again, the state does allow between a one percent and 20 percent discount per homestead, so perhaps next year, it may be more than one percent.

During a recent workshop, finance administrators recommended lowering the current homestead exemption discount from 15 to 10 percent to help pay for teacher salary increases at UISD.

This would have meant all UISD homeowners paying higher property taxes but the board of trustees voted that down.

As far as offering property tax relief this year, there’s still a chance.

Taxing entities still have time to vote on lowering the tax rate by a few pennies. That decision will be made this summer as the budget process is currently underway at all three entities, the city, the county and Laredo College.

