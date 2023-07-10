Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Listening to America: Suicide

By Peter Zampa
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - In “Listening to America” Peter Zampa travels the country, asking people about the issues that matter to them. Suicide is one of the leading causes of death in the U.S. Across the country, tens of thousands of people complete suicide every year. In this weeks’ piece, Peter goes to Wyoming and speaks with parents who lost their to son to suicide, and are using their grief to change the lives of other people who are struggling. He also visits an organization that offers intervention and resources to people who need mental health assistance and provides support to those impacted by suicide.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say daughter shot mother
Daughter accused of shooting mom in the head
One man in critical condition
2 people injured in motorcycle accident
Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Jury finds former Border Patrol agent guilty of capital murder
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
Man shot in the leg in south Laredo Sunday morning, police say
Sentencing phase for Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles enters day two
Sentencing phase for Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles enters day two

Latest News

The beverage brand PRIME Hydration was launched last year by YouTube stars Logan Paul and KSI.
The FDA is being asked to look into Logan Paul’s energy drink, which has the caffeine of 6 Coke cans
A man was cited for landing his helicopter inside Grand Teton National Park.
Pilot charged for illegal Grand Teton National Park landing blames bad weather
Water boil alert remains in effect
Boil water notice remains in effect for east Laredo residents due to debris in water
Michael Burham is being sought after escaping from a Pennsylvania jail days ago, police said.
Pennsylvania police searching for escaped homicide suspect find possible campsites near jail
FILE — James Lewis is escorted through Boston's Logan Airport, Friday Oct. 13, 1995, after...
James Lewis, suspect in Tylenol poisonings that killed 7 people in the Chicago area in 1982, dead