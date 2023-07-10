Man pleads guilty to child pornography charges

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A 21-year-old man admits to making child porn with a 15-year-old girl at a Laredo motel.

The incident happened in June of 2022.

Victor Antonio Puente rented a motel room and recorded himself having sex with the victim and then uploaded the content to social media.

The girl’s family was able to find Puente’s location from a third party and called law enforcement.

Puente at first denied that the girl was in the room, but she was found and taken to a local hospital for observation and treatment.

Puente is set to be sentenced in September and faces between 15 to 30 years in federal prison.

