Man shot in the leg overnight

Overnight shooting in South Laredo
Overnight shooting in South Laredo(MGN)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -A man is rushed to the hospital after being shot before dawn Sunday morning.

It happened at approximately 4:30 a.m. Sunday by Zacatecas and South New York Street. According to reports, a 30-year old man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

He is said to be in stable condition.

We’ll have more information when it becomes available.

The incident is under investigation.

