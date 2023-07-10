Man shot in the leg overnight

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -A man is rushed to the hospital after being shot before dawn Sunday morning.

It happened at approximately 4:30 a.m. Sunday by Zacatecas and South New York Street. According to reports, a 30-year old man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

He is said to be in stable condition.

We’ll have more information when it becomes available.

The incident is under investigation.

