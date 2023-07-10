Opening ceremonies for Pony League World Series to take place Monday night

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - One of the biggest events to hit the Gateway City this summer is ready to kick off with softball teams from all over the region coming to town.

The stands at UniTrade stadium will be packed Monday evening with girls getting ready to compete in the Pony League South Zone World Series.

This means teams from Texas and Louisiana, along with some from Mexico all in attendance.

The stars of the opening ceremonies figure to be a pair of national champions from the University of Oklahoma with Kenzie Hansen and Jada Coleman ready to speak some words of wisdom to thousands of little girls that hope to be in their spot one day.

“We just won our 3rd national championship in a row, so we’re celebrating that this summer. I’ve never been to Laredo and I love the culture and we’ve been downtown and it’s a beautiful town and everyone is so welcoming and nice, we love it,” said Kinzie Hansen.

Opening ceremonies are set to get started Monday night at seven with the actual tournament games getting underway Tuesday and running through this weekend and happening on fields all over town.

