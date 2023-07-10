Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Powerball jackpot surges to $675 million for Monday’s drawing

The Powerball jackpot is still without a winner.
The Powerball jackpot is still without a winner.(MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot is still without a winner.

No one took home Saturday’s drawing of $615 million.

The pot now jumps to an estimated $675 million and would be the ninth-largest Powerball prize.

The next drawing will be Monday.

A player who wins the jackpot will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $675 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $340.9 million. Both options are before taxes.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Police say daughter shot mother
Daughter accused of shooting mom in the head
One man in critical condition
2 people injured in motorcycle accident
Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Jury finds former Border Patrol agent guilty of capital murder
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
Man shot in the leg in south Laredo Sunday morning, police say
Burgos-Aviles Trial heads to the sentencing phase
Burgos-Aviles Trial wraps up first day of sentencing phase

Latest News

This photo provided by law enforcement shows Eric Abril.
Police extend manhunt for Northern California homicide suspect who fled a hospital
Michael Burham is being sought after escaping from a Pennsylvania jail days ago, police said.
Search continues for ‘very dangerous’ jail escapee; stockpiles, campsites found
UISD trustees reject proposal to lower homestead exemption, providing tax relief for taxpayers
KGNS On Your Side: The future of homestead exemption
FILE - Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, arrives during a...
Russian mercenary leader Prigozhin pledges loyalty at the Kremlin after short-lived mutiny