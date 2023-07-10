Sentencing phase for Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles enters day two

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The sentencing phase for the ex-Border Patrol found guilty of two counts of capital murder continues at the 49th District Court.

On Thursday, Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles was found guilty in the slayings of Grizelda Hernandez and her one-year-old Dominic Hernandez.

After five years of waiting, seven days of trial and roughly four hours of deliberation, the jury convicted Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles of two counts of murder.

While the jury reached a guilty verdict, the sentencing phase started on Friday and will continue on Monday.

The district attorney advocated for the death penalty while the defense requested life in prison.

Burgos’ defense is fighting to keep their client out of death row and on Friday, the defense told jurors his client deserves a prison sentence rather than being strapped down to a table and receiving a lethal injection.

