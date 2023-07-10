Tractor trailer rollover reported on I-35

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A tractor trailer rollover could cause traffic delays for those heading north on I-35.

According to the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office, the trailer rolled over in the center median on the northbound lane of I-35 near mile marker 56.

Video sent by a KGNS viewer shows a semi-trailer rolled over on its side on I-35.

Several paramedics and law enforcement officers were seen at the scene of the crash assisting those involved.

No word on any injuries but paramedics were seen taking out the stretcher.

Drivers are being advised to expect delays.

