Two men arrested for allegedly shooting 18-year-old in the head
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Two men are facing charges in connection to a shooting that injured an 18-year-old in the head last month.
Laredo Police arrested Adrian Melendez, 18, and Carlos Daniel Sanchez, 18, and charged them with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The incident was reported on Sunday, June 25 near Willow and Jarvis Avenue at around 2 a.m.
When authorities arrived at the scene, they found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head.
The victim was taken to LMC in critical condition and was later airlifted to a San Antonio hospital.
The Laredo Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons Division is handling the investigation.
