Two men arrested for allegedly shooting 18-year-old in the head

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Two men are facing charges in connection to a shooting that injured an 18-year-old in the head last month.

Laredo Police arrested Adrian Melendez, 18, and Carlos Daniel Sanchez, 18, and charged them with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The incident was reported on Sunday, June 25 near Willow and Jarvis Avenue at around 2 a.m.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was taken to LMC in critical condition and was later airlifted to a San Antonio hospital.

The Laredo Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons Division is handling the investigation.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.