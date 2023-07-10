Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Two men arrested for allegedly shooting 18-year-old in the head

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Two men are facing charges in connection to a shooting that injured an 18-year-old in the head last month.

Laredo Police arrested Adrian Melendez, 18, and Carlos Daniel Sanchez, 18, and charged them with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The incident was reported on Sunday, June 25 near Willow and Jarvis Avenue at around 2 a.m.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was taken to LMC in critical condition and was later airlifted to a San Antonio hospital.

The Laredo Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons Division is handling the investigation.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say daughter shot mother
Daughter accused of shooting mom in the head
One man in critical condition
2 people injured in motorcycle accident
Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Jury finds former Border Patrol agent guilty of capital murder
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
Man shot in the leg in south Laredo Sunday morning, police say
Sentencing phase for Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles enters day two
Sentencing phase for Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles enters day two

Latest News

Two men arrested for allegedly shooting 18-year-old in the head
Webb County Medical Examiner
Webb County Commissioners to bring in assistant for medical examiner
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Very Hot Humid Weather All Week
Apply for a passport before you travel abroad