Very Hot Humid Weather All Week

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Desert air has arrived above our shallow layer of humid gulf air. This is a combination of heat and humidity that demands respect and caution, and necessitates Heat Advisories that will be in effect all week long. The desert air aloft acts as a cap on air rising to form rain clouds, and despite the humidity, I am not expecting rain anytime soon.

