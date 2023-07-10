Very Hot Humid Weather All Week

Shop Local
By Richard Berler
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Desert air has arrived above our shallow layer of humid gulf air. This is a combination of heat and humidity that demands respect and caution, and necessitates Heat Advisories that will be in effect all week long. The desert air aloft acts as a cap on air rising to form rain clouds, and despite the humidity, I am not expecting rain anytime soon.

A week of dangerous heat
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
105F Heat for an Extended Period.
Slightly cooler temperatures over the region with a hope of rain
