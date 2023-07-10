Webb County Commissioner Precinct Four to hold tire clean up campaign

WEBB COUTNY, (KGNS) - A Webb County official is inviting the community to take part in this week’s clean-up campaign.

Webb County Precinct Four Commissioner Ricardo Jaime is working with several county departments to clean up our streets from any unused tires.

All tires are being accepted including commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles and trucks.

The campaign got started on Monday, July 10 and will run through this Wednesday, Jun 12.

You can drop off your old tires at 452 West Rancho Penitas Road from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

