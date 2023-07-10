Webb County Commissioners to bring in assistant for medical examiner

WEBB COUNTY, TX (KGNS) - Commissioners decided to take on an assistant for the Webb County Medical Examiner.

As previously reported, Dr. Corrine Stern has been looking to retire for a while now; however, that plan has been put on hold until a replacement is found.

During Monday’s Commissioners Court meeting, it was decided to bring in someone to help with the workload which not only includes being the coroner for Webb County but also for several counties in the South Texas region.

“As far as the monies are concerned, we had to go up a little bit, so on both of them we’re spending about $720,000, in total,” said Webb County Judge Tano Tijerina. “In all reality, to be honest with you, it is so hard to become a medical examiner, that most people are making that as a director. Not just two, so we’re getting two for the price of one, basically.”

Officials are hopeful that this move will help them in buying time in finding a permanent replacement for Dr. Stern.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.