Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Webb County motions to change law librarian from full time to part time

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Webb County, TX. (KGNS) - Following the evaluation of several Webb County department directors, some new changes are coming to the county’s law library.

During Monday’s Commissioners Court, officials discussed restructuring the law library, specifically which resulted in some position changes.

Webb County Commissioners agreed to move forward with splitting the law librarian position into two part time positions.

Despite the changes, Webb County Commissioner Jesse Gonzalez believes the law library will continue to serve its purpose.

“We were talking about restructuring and reorganization, as long as it continues to function,” said Gonzalez. “I know some of the district judges and county judges, county court at law judges have been also been providing input. So it’s an ongoing topic from here on until the beginning to the first of October, the fiscal year, but obviously we did take court action to be able to split that into part time.

Currently, the law library is under the direction of Yolanda Carrillo.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say daughter shot mother
Daughter accused of shooting mom in the head
One man in critical condition
2 people injured in motorcycle accident
Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Jury finds former Border Patrol agent guilty of capital murder
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
Man shot in the leg in south Laredo Sunday morning, police say
Sentencing phase for Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles enters day two
Sentencing phase for Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles enters day two

Latest News

Webb County Medical Examiner
Webb County Commissioners to bring in assistant for medical examiner
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Very Hot Humid Weather All Week
Apply for a passport before you travel abroad
Carlos Daniel Sanchez and Adrian Melendez
Two men arrested for allegedly shooting 18-year-old in the head
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Monday 7 Day Forecast