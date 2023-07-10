Webb County motions to change law librarian from full time to part time

Webb County, TX. (KGNS) - Following the evaluation of several Webb County department directors, some new changes are coming to the county’s law library.

During Monday’s Commissioners Court, officials discussed restructuring the law library, specifically which resulted in some position changes.

Webb County Commissioners agreed to move forward with splitting the law librarian position into two part time positions.

Despite the changes, Webb County Commissioner Jesse Gonzalez believes the law library will continue to serve its purpose.

“We were talking about restructuring and reorganization, as long as it continues to function,” said Gonzalez. “I know some of the district judges and county judges, county court at law judges have been also been providing input. So it’s an ongoing topic from here on until the beginning to the first of October, the fiscal year, but obviously we did take court action to be able to split that into part time.

Currently, the law library is under the direction of Yolanda Carrillo.

