Webb County Sheriff’s Office provides kids with activities for the summer

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - A local law enforcement entity is providing some options for families to help keep kids occupied during the summer.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office provides kids with a variety of activities such as archery, kayaking, as well as crafts, movies as well as educational discussions.

Webb County Sheriff’s Deputy Mario Reyes believes this is a great initiative to our community.

“All of this is done through grant money and forfeiture money that the sheriff has gotten, and in conjunction with other agencies.  Here, we’re partnered up with Texas Parks and Wildlife, which we’re appreciative.  They don’t charge them any fee to come into the lake, they don’t get charged anything.  We’re able to use their facility, and you can see the park interpreter is helping us out to teach the kids,” said Reyes.

The sheriff’s office summer camp will continue until July 28.

