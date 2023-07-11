Boil Water Notice continues for south Laredo as city awaits tests results

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Tuesday, July 11, marks the fifth day that residents living in parts of South Laredo have been placed under a boil water notice, and it appears that the notice will remain in effect for the time being. The city has confirmed that utility crews have collected the last water samples and are currently awaiting the results.

According to city officials, the test results typically take 24 hours to be processed and returned. However, for those hoping to obtain bottled water from the city, officials have confirmed that water distribution will not be provided to those affected. The reasons behind the unavailability of bottled water remain unclear, with city officials stating that they hope to lift the boil water notice sometime tonight.

The last distribution of water by the city took place on Sunday, as residents grapple with the aftermath of a water main line break that occurred last Thursday. The break resulted in the potential contamination of the water supply, prompting the implementation of the boil water notice.

