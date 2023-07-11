Shop Local
Boil Water Notice lifted in affected areas of Laredo

Water faucet
Water faucet(MGN, Ángelo González / Dodro / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY 2.0)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo has announced the successful resolution of the water issue in the Highway 359 area, resulting in the lifting of the Boil Water Notice.

The affected areas include the Royal Oaks Subdivision located north of SH 359 and the Las Misiones Subdivision situated south of SH 359. Additionally, the lifted notice extends east to Pueblo Nuevo on SH 359, covering both the northern and southern regions.

Following testing and compliance measures, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has approved the removal of the boil water requirement, effective immediately.

For any further questions or concerns, you can reach the Utilities Department Main Office at (956) 721-2010 or simply dial 311.

