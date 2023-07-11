Casa Blanca Golf Course to undergo big changes due to TxDOT project

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Local golfers can expect to see some big changes on the green over at the Casa Blanca Golf Course.

During Monday’s Webb County Commissioners Court meeting, officials updated the realignment project for the Casa Blanca Golf Course.

Officials say nine acres of land are being lost due to a TxDOT project that will redesign Loop 20.

Although it may seem like bad news, officials say this gives them a chance to revitalize the golf course.

“Everything has to be redesigned from hole number four to the water in that little lake that’s right next to the loop and everything else has to be re-organized and re-looked at and revamped and moved around,” said Webb County Judge Tano Tijerina. “So that golf course, as much as we’re wanting to, I know that we’re really excited about what the golf course is doing in providing for the people of Webb County already, it’s already like our golden nugget, but I will tell you that it’s only going to get even better.”

Commissioners also discussed placing turf in a lot of areas as well as redoing some of the greens.

The projects are expected to be done in intervals every year.

