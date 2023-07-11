City of Laredo adds two additional cooling centers

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - As we continue to venture into the dog days of summer, the City of Laredo is reminding residents about some of the places they can go to escape the hot weather.

Residents who need to seek refuge from the heat can enter all city buildings as a temporary place to cool down.

Not only will the City of Laredo parks and Rec Department continue to keep its rec centers open, but the Joe Guerra Public Library and Bruni Branch Library will also be available.

The Bruni Branch Library will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and then on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Joe Guerra Library will be open Monday, Friday, and Saturdays Friday from 9 am. to 6 p.m. however, Tuesdays and Thursdays they are open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and then on Sundays they are open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The El Eden Rec Center, the Haynes Rec Center and Barbara Fasken Rec Center will continue to remain open for normal business hours which are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Also, the county will continue to keep its community centers open.

Those facilities include the La Presa Community Center, the Rio Bravo Community Center, the El Cenizo, and EJ Salinas Community Center which are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

