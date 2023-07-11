Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

City of Laredo adds two additional cooling centers

File: Laredo Public Library
File: Laredo Public Library(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - As we continue to venture into the dog days of summer, the City of Laredo is reminding residents about some of the places they can go to escape the hot weather.

Residents who need to seek refuge from the heat can enter all city buildings as a temporary place to cool down.

Not only will the City of Laredo parks and Rec Department continue to keep its rec centers open, but the Joe Guerra Public Library and Bruni Branch Library will also be available.

The Bruni Branch Library will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and then on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Joe Guerra Library will be open Monday, Friday, and Saturdays Friday from 9 am. to 6 p.m. however, Tuesdays and Thursdays they are open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and then on Sundays they are open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The El Eden Rec Center, the Haynes Rec Center and Barbara Fasken Rec Center will continue to remain open for normal business hours which are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Also, the county will continue to keep its community centers open.

Those facilities include the La Presa Community Center, the Rio Bravo Community Center, the El Cenizo, and EJ Salinas Community Center which are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say daughter shot mother
Daughter accused of shooting mom in the head
Dominic Hernandez and Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles
Burgos sentencing Day 2: Grizelda and Dominic’s loved ones testify
Carlos Daniel Sanchez and Adrian Melendez
Two men arrested for allegedly shooting 18-year-old in the head
Tractor trailer rollover reported on I-35
Tractor trailer rollover reported on I-35

Latest News

City of Laredo keeping athletes safe during Pony League World Series
City of Laredo keeping athletes safe during Pony League World Series
Laredo Theater Guild to hold production of ‘The Little Mermaid’
Laredo Theater Guild to hold production of ‘The Little Mermaid’
Laredo Theater Guild to hold production of 'The Little Mermaid'
Remains of Laredoan missing in Korean War finally returning home
Remains of Laredoan missing in Korean War finally returning home