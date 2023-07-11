Shop Local
City of Laredo keeping athletes safe during Pony League World Series
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An annual tournament that brings thousands of athletes to the fields of Laredo will be taking place this week during a time our area is expected to experience extreme heat.

Every year the tournament brings thousands of athletes from the State of Texas and Louisiana all for the love of the game.

According to the City of Laredo Parks and Rec. Department, the games will be taking place near the old airport base which will see an increase in traffic during the coming days.

Despite the triple digit temperatures, city officials and coaches say they are doing their best to keep the athletes safe.

“We have EMS, we have fire department, we have health department, everybody has kicked in to be able to help everybody from out-of-town cause not everybody is used to the heat. We’ve got water stations, cooling stations, misters, so we’re ready for it,” said Rec. Superintendent Nora May

“We bring them a lot of water and ice, got some cold towels for ‘em to try to keep ‘em cool, a little shade structure and that’s about it,” said San Marcos Rattlers Softball Manager Gilbert Palomares.

This week, the streets around the base community sports complex will be closed to the public.

Those streets include East Cherry Hill Drive, Daugherty Avenue and Thomas Avenue between Hillside as well as Sandman Street.

